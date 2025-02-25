Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot has explained his frustrations with Darwin Núñez after he left the Uruguay international on the bench during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Slot had previously said he was unhappy with Núñez's behaviour following the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

The Liverpool manager has now revealed he was not satisfied that the forward was giving his best in his last two appearances.

"I helped him by saying you can miss a chance [against Villa]," Slot said.

"I wasn't only hard on him. But for the second time in a row I wasn't happy with his work effort, against Wolves and against Villa.

"I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it.

Darwin Núñez (L) was left as an unused substitute against Man City. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"But if you miss a chance, you need to be fighting for the team. I'm not saying he didn't do that at all, but it wasn't the usual Darwin, the one that is loved by the fans. That is mainly because he always works so hard."

Núñez missed a golden opportunity to score against Villa and his frustration was evident. However, Slot said the 25-year-old has worked hard in training ahead of the visit of Newcastle on Wednesday.

"Yesterday [Monday] he was incredible in the training session when it comes to work rate," Slot said.

"Hopefully he can keep doing this, and whenever the team needs him then he is ready for it if he keeps putting in sessions like he did yesterday."