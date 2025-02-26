Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid eye move for Branthwaite

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid have discussed a move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, while Napoli are interested in Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Amorim: Constant criticism compounding Utd slide

- Liverpool's Slot 'can't accept' Núñez's work rate

- Bonmatí: Rubiales verdict sets new precedent

Could Real Madrid get a new defender in Jarrad Branthwaite? (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Real Madrid have discussed the possibility of signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, reports TEAMtalk, although there hasn't yet been a concrete approach for the 22-year-old. Elsewhere, Ekrem Konur reports that Manchester United have renewed their interest in Branthwaite following a dip in the form of Harry Maguire, while there could be competition from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

- Napoli want to sign Rasmus Højlund but would only be willing to pay a fraction of the £72 million Manchester United invested in the striker, reports talkSPORT. The Red Devils hold an interest in Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan from Napoli to Galatasaray, but a swap deal involving the two strikers would be complicated.

- Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior hasn't decided on his future amid major interest from the Saudi Pro League, reports Relevo, which adds that talk about the 24-year-old's situation has made it into Los Blancos' changing room. Even so, the main talks at the moment are between Real Madrid and Vinícius as they discuss a possible renewal of his current contract running until 2027.

- Newcastle United will listen to offers for Nick Pope due to concerns about the goalkeeper's performances since his return from injury, reports Football Insider. The Magpies will still only let the 32-year-old leave if they can find a suitable replacement, with the Premier League club interested in Burnley's James Trafford -- who is on a remarkable clean-sheet streak for the promotion-chasing Clarets.

- Head coach Enzo Maresca has admitted that he will speak to attacking midfielder Cole Palmer and see whether he will be happy to stay at Chelsea if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, reports The Times. This comes after growing concerns about the 22-year-old's frustrations, although they will have been eased slightly after Tuesday's 4-0 win over Southampton took the Blues up to fourth in the Premier League.