Football Australia have said that they are "deeply disappointed" by the comments Triple M radio host Marty Sheargold made about the Matildas on Monday.

The national federation has called for more responsible reporting on women's sport after the shock jock said he "would rather hammer a nail through the head of [his] penis" than watch the Matildas play in next year's Asian Cup.

His comments were in response to a news item on the Matildas' performances in the SheBelieves Cup, which is being staged this month in the United States.

"She believes in what?" Sheargold said. "It better be men."

"The CommBank Matildas have inspired a new generation of Australians from young boys and girls to men and women who now see a future for themselves in football and sport more broadly," Football Australia said in a statement.

"They have broken barriers, set new standards, and elevated the game to unprecedented heights. Their success has been instrumental in transforming women's sport in Australia, and they deserve to be covered with the respect and professionalism they have earned.

"While we acknowledge the apologies issued by both Triple M and Marty Sheargold, this incident is a stark reminder of the responsibility media outlets and personalities have in fostering respectful and constructive discussions about women's sport and its participants. Every comment, every report, and every discussion shape public perception and reinforces our society's values toward women and girls in sport."

Former Australian hockey international Rosie Malone was one of the first to speak out over the segment, posting an edited clip on Instagram.

"I honestly don't know what is wrong with the world," she wrote.

Following the social media backlash, both Sheargold and Triple M issued public apologies on Wednesday.

"Any comedy including mine can miss the mark sometimes, and I can see why people may have taken offence at my comments regarding the Matildas. I sincerely apologise," Sheargold said.

Triple M also apologised "for any offence or distress caused."

"Marty Sheargold's comments regarding the Matildas made on Triple M Drive on Monday 24th February do not align with Triple M's views and values, and Triple M remains steadfast in its strong support of all women's and men's sports."