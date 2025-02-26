Javier Mascherano praises the "magnificent" Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's draw vs. New York City in MLS. (1:04)

Inter Miami CF is only a few weeks into the new season, but Lionel Messi is already in fine form.

The 37-year-old superstar opened the scoring in Miami's Concacaf Champions Cup second-leg match against Sporting Kansas City in impressive fashion.

Messi first controlled a Luis Suárez cross via a deft touch with his chest, before letting the ball bounce and firing a half-volley past Kansas City keeper John Pulskamp at the near post. The goal put Miami ahead 2-0 on aggregate in the first-round matchup.

Messi with a GOLAZO to put @InterMiamiCF up 2-0 on aggregate! #ChampionsCuppic.twitter.com/NWGnBiXzyM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 26, 2025

Messi also scored in the first-leg game, converting in the 56th minute in frozen conditions at Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park.

The half-volley marked a continuation of a strong start to Messi's second full season in MLS. In addition to his goals in each leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the veteran forward also tallied a pair of assists in Inter Miami's opening game of league play against New York City FC last Saturday.

Inter Miami ended up cruising to victory Tuesday as Tadeo Allende and Suárez scored before halftime, extending the home side's lead to 4-0 on aggregate.