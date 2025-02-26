Open Extended Reactions

Brentford coach Justin Cochrane has become the final member of Thomas Tuchel's newly formed England coaching staff, the Football Association confirmed on Wednesday.

Tuchel began work as Gareth Southgate's permanent successor on Jan. 1 and steadily began building up his support staff with Cochrane set to divide his time between England and Brentford.

The 43-year-old has previously worked for the FA at youth level between 2018 and 2021.

Cochrane, who has also worked at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, joins assistant Anthony Barry, goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilário, performance coach Nicolas Mayer and analyst James Melbourne under Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel has named Justin Cochrane (right) as a part of his England coaching staff. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

England's first games under Tuchel take place next month when they face Albania and Latvia in two World Cup qualifiers at Wembley.

Tuchel is set to name his squad for those matches on March 14.

Cochrane becomes the latest black or minority ethnic coach to join the senior setup, following Chris Powell, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Ashley Cole, who worked under Lee Carsley during his interim spell in charge following Southgate's departure in July.

Together with the Professional Footballers' Association, the FA launched an Elite Coaching Placement Programme in 2018 to increase BAME representation across all England teams.

Last November, the FA set itself a "stretch target" of ensuring 30% of the England men's coaching staff to be from ethnically diverse backgrounds by 2028.

ESPN reported in November that the FA were planning to speak to Tuchel about exploring the possibility of ensuring BAME representation in his staff.