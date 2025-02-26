Ruben Amorim speaks about the latest round of cuts to staff at Manchester United. (0:59)

Former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has said this generation of professional footballers find criticism offensive and demotivating in direct contrast to players of his era.

Ten Hag had a number of high-profile clashes with first-team players during his stint at Old Trafford, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

The Dutch coach was sacked in October after two-and-a-half years in charge.

"This generation usually find it difficult to deal with criticism," Ten Hag told SEG Stories, the media arm of his management agency. "Criticism really gets to them.

"The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester tenure came to an end in October 2024. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

"I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players I would demotivate them.

"If you do that to the current generation they find it offensive."

Ten Hag's entire playing career took place in the Netherlands between 1989 and 2002.

Ten Hag's first season at the helm saw United finish third and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as well as winning the Carabao Cup. However, he notably fell out with Ronaldo midway through that season, with the Portugal star telling Piers Morgan's TalkTV show that he had no respect for the coach.

The second full season in charge was considerably less successful as United finished eighth -- their lowest ever placing in the Premier League -- with a record number of defeats (14). The coach had a public spat with Sancho at the start of the season after criticising his work-rate in training ahead of a trip to Arsenal -- a game they lost 3-1 -- with the England international responding on social media.

Rashford was dropped by Ten Hag after reporting himself ill amid confusion over the timings of a night out in Belfast in January 2024.

United did beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, leading to a two-year contract extension for Ten Hag, though he was sacked in October after winning just four of the team's opening 13 league games.

Ten Hag told SEG that he has had offers to return to management since his dismissal, though he would not consider taking a job until July 1.

United have continued to struggle under Ruben Amorim, Ten Hag's replacement. They are 15th in the standings on 30 points having lost 12 of their 26 games in the league.