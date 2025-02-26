Arne Slot touchline ban: What can Liverpool boss do, and where?

Everton manager David Moyes reacts to the on-pitch brawl with Liverpool after the whistle. (0:38)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined £70,000 by the Football Association after his red card amid fractious scenes at the end of the Merseyside derby on Feb. 12.

Slot admitted to the charge of acting "in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee." He had approached referee Michael Oliver after a melee between the two sets of players following the full-time whistle had seen Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré and Liverpool's Curtis Jones sent off for second bookable offences.

Slot will be absent from the touchline for Wednesday evening's game at home to Newcastle United, and the visit of Southampton to Anfield on Saturday, March 8. The suspension will not affect Liverpool's Champions League game at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, March 5.

How much involvement will Slot have in those two Premier League fixtures?

Arne Slot approaches referee Michael Oliver at the end of the Merseyside derby. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Can Slot be in the stadium?

Yes, as this is just a touchline ban.

There is a separate sanction which can see a manager banned from the ground completely.

Can Slot communicate with his bench?

Yes. The Football Association's Media Essentials Guide states that from his seat in the stand he can "communicate with those in the dugout by either phone or a 'runner.'"

Can Slot be involved in the prematch warmup?

No. Slot cannot be "on the touchline before, during or after the match, and this includes participating in the team's warmup."

Is Slot allowed in the changing room?

Yes, he can go into the changing room before the match and at half-time to deliver his team talk.

If the Football Association's Regulatory Commission had imposed an "extended" touchline ban, Slot wouldn't have been able to communicate with the team from 30 minutes prior to the game and until 30 minutes after the game.