Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined £70,000 ($88,500) by the Football Association after his red card amid fractious scenes at the end of the Merseyside derby on Feb. 12.
Slot, who approached referee Michael Oliver after a melee between the two sets of players following the full-time whistle had seen Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré and Liverpool's Curtis Jones sent off for second bookable offences, admitted acting "in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee."
Assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff, who also accepted the charge, has also been banned for two games and given a £7,000 fine after he too was dismissed following the final whistle.
Everton and Liverpool were also charged with failing "to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way" and were handed fines of £65,000 and £50,000 respectively.
The written reasons for the suspensions and the fines will be published at a later date.
Doucouré appeared to celebrate in front of Liverpool supporters after James Tarkowski's goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time earned Everton a 2-2 draw in the last-ever derby at Goodison Park.
Jones reacted angrily and ran over to confront Doucouré, which led to the melee.
Slot shook Oliver's hand and appeared to say something to the referee, who then immediately produced another red card.