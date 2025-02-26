Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined £70,000 ($88,500) by the Football Association after his red card amid fractious scenes at the end of the Merseyside derby on Feb. 12.

Slot, who approached referee Michael Oliver after a melee between the two sets of players following the full-time whistle had seen Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré and Liverpool's Curtis Jones sent off for second bookable offences, admitted acting "in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee."

Assistant boss Sipke Hulshoff, who also accepted the charge, has also been banned for two games and given a £7,000 fine after he too was dismissed following the final whistle.

Arne Slot was shown a red card after a confrontation with referee Michael Oliver. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Everton and Liverpool were also charged with failing "to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way" and were handed fines of £65,000 and £50,000 respectively.

The written reasons for the suspensions and the fines will be published at a later date.