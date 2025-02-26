Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona's nemesis Alexander Sørloth told ESPN he woke up knowing he would score after netting a dramatic 93rd-minute equaliser for Atlético Madrid in Tuesday's incredible Copa del Rey semifinal first-leg 4-4 draw.

Sørloth has now scored on his last four visits to Barcelona with three different clubs, with three of those goals coming after 90 minutes and having a direct impact on the result.

The Norway international previously contributed the second goal for Real Sociedad in a 2-1 win in 2023, Villareal's fourth in the 99th minute of a 5-3 win in 2024 and Atlético's winner in the 96th minute when the two teams met in LaLiga in December.

"It's such a good feeling playing in Barcelona," Sørloth told ESPN after the game. "I think this is the fourth game I score against Barcelona here in Barcelona.

"It's just an amazing feeling. Even when I woke up this morning, I just knew I was going to score, so it's a good feeling."

Alexander Sørloth extended his excellent scoring record against Barcelona on Tuesday. LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Sørloth's late leveller provided a fitting finale to what had been a brilliant encounter.

Atlético scored twice in the first six minutes as they raced into a two-goal lead, but they trailed 4-2 heading into the final 10 minutes after Barça fought back.

However, Barça play a high line under coach Hansi Flick, even when they are ahead, and Sørloth said he knew the areas to target when he came on as a substitute in the second half with Atlético chasing the game.

"It's just about movement," he added. "I was watching on the bench, like last time, seeing where the space is. It's normally on the opposite side of the defence because they focus a lot on the ball.

"That's what I am trying to do. We practice a lot to play long balls to the wings, because they try to play the offside trap. And then it's about being in front of the goal and ready to put it in."

It sets up an intriguing second leg in Madrid on April 2, with Atlético coach Diego Simeone praising his side's mentality and resilience to keep to themselves in the tie ahead of the return game.

"There's an incredible gladiator spirit," Simeone told Teledeporte. "Barcelona have some extraordinary qualities, but we have ours, too."

The winners will meet either Real Madrid or Real Sociedad in the final on April 26.

Prior to that, Barça travel to Atlético in LaLiga on March 16 as well. Just one point separates the two teams in the league, with Barça top, level on 54 points with Real Madrid, and Atlético third.