Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's daughter Makkah will make her television debut during the month of Ramadan as a guest star in the hit Egyptian series "Kamel El Adad," director Khaled El Halafawy has said.

"Part three of the series will feature new stars and a special participation by Makkah Mohamed Salah," El Halafawy told Egyptian channel ON TV.

The show is returning for its third season this Ramadan and stars Dina El-Sherbini as Layla, a woman working in the cosmetics industry, and Sherif Salama, who plays her husband Ahmed Mokhtar, a cosmetic surgeon.

They live with eight children and the show follows the household's trials and tribulations.

Makkah was born in London in 2014 and the Salah family are fans of the show, though details about her guest appearance are being kept under wraps.

Mohamed Salah has two children, Makkah and Kayan, with his wife, Magi. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"I was worried about her acting ability and whether she could speak proper Arabic, but the girl surprised me. She's very smart and speaks good Arabic," El Halafawy said.

"I was dreaming of Salah's participation but it's good to have Makkah with us."

Salah and his wife, Magi, have another daughter, Kayan, who was born in 2020.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is enjoying arguably the best season of his career as Liverpool close in on the Premier League title.

The Merseyside club are also in the Carabao Cup final and are among the favourites to win the Champions League, having finished top of the expanded group phase.

Salah scored his 25th league goal of the season as Liverpool beat defending champions Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear at the top of the table.