Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah believes this season is his best-ever at Anfield as he continues to set the pace for goals and assists in the Premier League.

Salah's goal and assist in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City saw him become the first player in Europe's top five leagues to surpass 50 goal involvements, with 30 goals and 21 assists in all competitions so far this term.

The Egypt international's impressive form has helped Liverpool open up an 11-point gap at the top of the Premier League table, as well as putting him in the frame to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

"I think it's my best season," Salah told TNT Sports. "So far I think it's my best season because I make the other players around me better -- that's what I feel.

Mohamed Salah assisted Dominik Szoboszlai in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester City. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"I know their games, all the numbers around all the players, it's going to be higher than other seasons, plus my assists is higher which means I help them a lot. If you look in that direction, Cody [Gakpo], Lucho [Diaz], other players, their season is better than others and I think that's it's my best season because I make players around me better."

Salah -- alongside Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold -- is out of contract at the end of the season. While there remains an expectation that he will agree a new deal at Anfield, the 32-year-old is remaining tight-lipped on the state of negotiations.

Asked if there are any contract updates, Salah said: "In a very polite way, no."

Quizzed on what he would like his legacy to be like Liverpool, the forward added: "I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn't lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all.

"I think that's what the city is about -- they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all."