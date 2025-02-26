Graeme Abel has resigned his position as Bay FC's director of domestic scouting for college and professional players, less than a week after he was named to the post.

The move comes in the wake of a backlash to Abel's hiring by the NWSL club following allegations of abuse by female players at the University of Oregon that were first reported last April. Bay FC also faced questions over the vetting process undertaken in Abel's hiring.

"Bay FC is changing the face of women's sports, and I was looking forward to helping to make an impact and bring in even more talent to this already incredibly skilled club," Abel said in a statement to ESPN. "However, me joining the club has become a distraction which is not fair to the team and players, so I have made the difficult decision to resign. The team should be focusing on what is most important, playing the game they love and competing for a championship."

Bay FC sporting director Matt Potter added in a statement to ESPN: "As we build a global sports franchise, we will continue to diligently search for the best talent on and off the pitch, always prioritizing our players and team culture. We appreciate Graeme's willingness to step aside so we can focus on football."

A former U.S. women's national team assistant under Jill Ellis from 2015 to 2019, Abel was head coach of the Oregon women's team between 2019 and 2024. He worked with Potter previously when Potter was the head coach of women's team at both the University of Oklahoma and Washington State. Abel previously served as an assistant at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Graeme Abel faced allegations of abuse from his time at the University of Oregon. AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson

Bay FC announced Abel's hiring last week as part of a revamp of its scouting department, with newly hired head of global scouting and recruitment, Mirelle Van Rijbroek stating in a news release: "Graeme brings a wealth of experience and expertise from his work at multiple World Cups and a deep understanding of the international game." She added that Abel's "extensive knowledge and passion elevate our scouting and recruitment efforts."

But Abel's hiring led to a resurfacing of reports about his past. Last April, a report from The Oregonian detailed allegations from over a dozen former players that they experienced verbal abuse from Abel. The abuse was alleged to have included "throwing objects, harsh language, and threats to kick [players] off the team or revoke their scholarship." In the report, multiple players said they experienced suicidal ideation while playing at Oregon.

Abel denied the allegations, and the university stated to the The Oregonian that a postseason review "found no evidence of verbal abuse from Abel or issues that warranted additional action from the university."

Abel continued on as head coach, but resigned his position in October after the conclusion of the 2024 season, which saw the Ducks go 5-11-2.

A Bay FC spokesperson confirmed that Abel, in his scouting role, was considered a Tier II hire. Compared to a Tier I hire, a Tier II hire has less interactions with players, and requires a less vigorous vetting process. The Tier II process requires a criminal records check, a sex offender search, a SafeSport check and a search for any civil litigation involving the person in question.

The spokesperson also said that Bay FC's vetting process went beyond what was required of a Tier II hire. This included a separate background check by the club, a reference check and that Abel was forthcoming about the existence of the allegations and the University of Oregon's review. The spokesperson added that the hiring of Abel was sent to the league for review and approval, which was granted.

A league source confirmed to ESPN that the NWSL Players Association is not involved in the vetting process for Tier II hires.

"The NWSLPA was not consulted on the hiring of Graeme Abel," NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke said in a statement to ESPN. "We are concerned about reports concerning mistreatment of players during his time at the University of Oregon. We are monitoring this situation closely."

The NWSLPA has been at the forefront in combatting abusive environments in the NWSL. In 2022, the union and the NWSL engaged outside law firms to conduct a joint investigation into abuse allegations. The findings of that investigation cited numerous instances of abuse by coaches, with four of them -- Richie Burke, Rory Dames, Christy Holly and Paul Riley -- receiving lifetime bans.

Earlier this month, the NWSL announced it had reached an agreement with Attorneys General of Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. to create a $5 million restitution fund for current and past NWSL players who experienced misconduct while in the league.