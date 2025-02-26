Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has admitted fans will never see "the old Manchester City" again this season but vowed they will be back to their best after beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Wednesday.

Erling Haaland's 20th Premier League goal of the season on 12 minutes was enough to secure a win which takes City up into fourth place.

The defending champions were superb in the opening half and should have extended their advantage as Tottenham struggled to cope with Haaland, supported by Jérémy Doku and Savinho on the flanks with Omar Marmoush in behind.

Spurs rallied after the break and, after Haaland had a stoppage-time goal disallowed for handball, substitute Pape Matar Sarr missed a glorious chance to equalise in the dying seconds when heading over the crossbar from close range.

Erling Haaland's goal gave Pep Guardiola's Man City side victory over Spurs. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Asked whether their fine first-half performance was more like his old, all-conquering side after a difficult spell, Guardiola shook his head and said: "Never will be this season, the old City. The old City was too good. But we'll be back.

"We have a young, young team. The three up front is the future. Nico [González], when Rodri comes back, will be the future. And of course, [Abdukodir] Khusanov you are seeing it today. Josko [Gvardiol] is young so yeah, there are certain areas. But, listen, Bernardo [Silva], [Ilkay] Gündogan, Kevin [De Bruyne] the other ones -- they are really important for us -- but of course it is a question of time.

"We have seen this season, the young players and the new acquisitions maybe the club will do in summertime -- in the next transfer window -- have to lead this club for the next few years."

Haaland voiced his frustration at his second goal being ruled out with referee Jarred Gillett deciding that he had touched the ball with his arm -- a call which stood after a lengthy VAR check.

"It's because he [Gillett] made the decision on the pitch, that it was a free kick," said Haaland.

"I don't think it is, it's clearly a big mistake, but we are humans, we make mistakes. It's a great goal and I don't think it's handball but what can we do, we won, I'm happy."