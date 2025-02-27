Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool to replace Núñez with Pedro?

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool want Brighton & Hove Albion star João Pedro to replace Darwin Núñez, while the Saudi Pro League is reportedly preparing a £200 million offer for Vinícius Júnior. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Will Darwin Núñez make way for João Pedro in the Liverpool attack? Chris Brunskill/Fantasista | Steven Paston/PA Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are lining up Brighton forward João Pedro as a replacement for Saudi-linked Darwin Núñez, according to TEAMtalk. The Uruguay international has struggled for form this season under coach Arne Slot and was heavily linked with a move to Al Nassr in January prior to Jhon Durán's move. According to the outlet, offers for Núñez from the Saudi Pro League are expected to arrive this summer, leaving the Reds with a big decision. If the 25-year-old does depart, Brazil international Pedro, who has scored seven goals in 21 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this season, is said to be top of Slot's short list.

- The Saudi Pro League is willing to offer £200m for Real Madrid superstar Vinícius Júnior this summer, the Daily Telegraph reports. The Brazil international is a concrete target for a number of Saudi clubs, although any transfer will be dependent on his final approval. It isn't yet clear which club will table the bid for Vinícius, although Al Hilal have been mooted as a potential destination. Should the 24-year-old move for a fee above the £200m mark, he will become the most expensive player in history, surpassing fellow Brazilian Neymar.

- Leicester City have registered an interest in Leeds United loanee Manor Solomon, says Ben Jacobs. Solomon has been a regular at Elland Road this season, grabbing seven goals and seven assists in 27 Championship games. Though the 25-year-old is expected to return to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, a host of clubs are likely to be keen on signing him, including Leicester. Indeed, should they avoid Premier League relegation, the Foxes could be "ones to watch" in the race to sign Solomon later this year.

- Genoa are interested in signing Venezia midfielder Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, according to Nicolo Schira. The 24-year-old, who is currently on loan from Juventus, has played 21 times in Serie A this season, scoring four goals. Despite his strong form, it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to solidify a place in Thiago Motta's Juve squad next season. Caviglia is an Italy youth international, having represented his nation at every junior level.

- Real Salt Lake are aiming to sign a centre-forward before the end of the MLS transfer window, Tom Bogert reports. The club are said to be exploring both domestic and international markets in their search, and have already lined up several striking targets. RSL have reportedly called around the league to enquire about Duncan McGuire, Brian White, Willy Agada and Tani Oluwaseyi.