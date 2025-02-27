Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Reign FC forward Veronica Latsko miss will the 2025 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

The Reign said Wednesday that Latsko will be placed on the season-ending injury list.

Latsko was injured during a preseason match against Bay FC on Feb. 16 during the Coachella Valley Invitational at Indio, Calif.

"We're absolutely gutted for Veronica," Seattle coach Laura Harvey said in a news release. "She has proven over her career to be resilient, diligent and hard working on the pitch, we know how much preparation she had put in for this season.

"While this is a tough setback, we have no doubt she'll attack her recovery with the same determination and resilience she brings to the pitch every day. Our entire club will be behind her every step of the way."

Latsko, 29, has 15 goals and seven assists in 108 regular-season NWSL matches with the Houston Dash (2018-19, 2021) and Seattle. She had three goals and one assist in 23 games (11 starts) last season.

Seattle opens the regular season on March 15 against visiting NJ/NY Gotham FC.