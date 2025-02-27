Open Extended Reactions

Matt Beard has been sacked as manager of Liverpool's women's team. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed that women's first team manager Matt Beard will leave his post with immediate effect.

Beard first joined LFC Women in 2012, winning back-to-back Women's Super League (WSL) titles in 2013 and 2014 before he left in 2015.

He rejoined the club in May 2021 and helped return Liverpool to the top-flight ahead of the 2022-23 season.

After defying expectations to finish fourth in the WSL last season, Liverpool have struggled this term and are seventh in the table after 14 games.

In a statement on Thursday, a club spokesperson said: "On behalf of the LFC Women Board, Mike Gordon, President, Fenway Sports Group; Billy Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, LFC and Susan Black, Communications Director, LFC thank Matt for his significant contribution.

"We have all experienced some fantastic moments with Matt as manager of LFC Women and we express our gratitude for his significant contribution. Our priority was to return this team to where it belongs and we collectively achieved that in 2022 by winning promotion to the WSL.

"We need to build on that momentum and although this has been a difficult decision, we believe it provides us with the best opportunity for future success on the pitch.

"The search for a new manager of LFC Women is underway with Amber Whiteley stepping into the Interim LFC Women's Manager role with immediate effect. "