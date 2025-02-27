Gab Marcotti reacts to Roberto De Zerbi's criticism of referees after Marseille's loss to AJ Auxerre. (1:48)

Ligue 1 handed Marseille president Pablo Longoria a 15-match ban on Wednesday after he accused French referees of corruption following a defeat last Saturday.

A furious Longoria spoke about "true corruption " following the 3-0 loss at Auxerre, claiming decisions went against his team and suggesting Marseille were the victim of an organised plot.

The comments were strongly criticised by the referee's union, and Longoria has since apologised.

The French league's disciplinary commission said in a statement that his ban includes "all official functions," such as the bench and access to the dressing room as well as the tunnel, the field and all other areas leading there.

Pablo Longoria was widely criticised for his rant after Marseille's defeat to Auxerre. MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Former Marseille player Fabrizio Ravanelli, now acting as the club's adviser, was also left fuming by the Auxerre defeat and accused match referee Jérémy Stinat of "not knowing what he was doing."

The former Italy and Juventus striker received a three-match ban, with both suspensions effective as from next Tuesday.

Stinat said he received death threats after the game but told sports outlet L'Equipe in an interview that he is ready to referee Marseille games immediately.

Marseille are in second place in Ligue 1 and hosts Nantes on Sunday, with Longoria able to attend that game.

But with 10 rounds left following that it effectively means his ban carries over into next season.