Beth Lindop joins "The Football Reporters" podcast to explain Liverpool's process in choosing Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's successor. (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull's new head of global football Jürgen Klopp will have his own float at the Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz but it may not be to the former Liverpool coach's liking.

The float, at a parade known for its political satire, shows Klopp, a former Mainz player and coach, with wings made of banknotes and holding a can of Red Bull's trademark energy drink along with a football.

"For Kloppo values ​​​​he no longer cares about, used to matter. Because Red Bull lures with a lot of money, he is now falling off his pedestal with a crash," the float says on its side.

Jurgen Klopp's move to work for Red Bull's football ownership group has drawn significant criticism among Mainz fans. Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Mainz great, who went on to have successful coaching spells at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, joined Red Bull this year as head of their global football operations, with clubs in Brazil, United States, Austria, France and Germany.

That move came much to the disappointment of Mainz fans.

Some Mainz supporters are critical of Klopp's decision to join Red Bull, that owns Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, saying it was financially driven.

RB Leipzig's rapid rise through the divisions a decade ago to reach the Bundesliga thanks to the energy drinks maker's considerable investment was unpopular with many German fans.