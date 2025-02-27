Open Extended Reactions

Mexico national team head coach Javier Aguirre confirmed he contacted dual-national Richard Ledezma ahead of the March international window to discuss his future with El Tri.

Ledezma, born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Mexican parents, has exclusively featured for the United States men's national team, making his under-20 debut in March 2018 against France before going on to play for the U.S. youth squad on three other occasions.

He has made one appearance for the senior U.S. men's national team, in a friendly against Panama in November 2020.

"I spoke with Richard Ledezma. He will have to make his decision. He has the possibility of being Mexican. I didn't put him on the list of 60 because at the moment I wasn't so clear about him," Aguirre said during a media day for the Concacaf Nations League finals on Wednesday.

Dual national Richard Ledezma has exclusively featured for the United States thus far. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

"Let's see what happens from here to the future. He is versatile, in New York he played as a striker, in Europe they play him as a winger. His versatility and competitive level make him valuable."

The PSV Eindhoven midfielder failed to make Mauricio Pochettino's 60-men preliminary roster for the upcoming Nations League matches in March. In order to represent Mexico in the future, Ledezma would need to file for the FIFA One Time Switch.

"A player may, only once, request to change the association for which he is eligible to play to the association of another country of which he holds the nationality," FIFA rules state.

Ledezma currently holds both U.S. and Mexico passports, making him eligible to feature for either national team.

Former United States players Julián Araujo and Obed Vargas recently filed the necessary paperwork to be eligible to represent the Mexico national team.