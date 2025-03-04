Transfer rumors, news: Madrid eye surprise move for Wharton

Open Extended Reactions

In-demand RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is reportedly close to triggering a new release clause, while Real Madrid are plotting a surprise move for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

- Man United's Obi ineligible for Europa League knockouts

- Sources: Arsenal in talks with Berta, former Atléti sporting director

- Vinícius wants new Real Madrid deal 'as soon as possible'

Scouts from Real Madrid have reportedly been sent to watch Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

- Scouts from Real Madrid have been sent to watch Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that Los Blancos chief scout Juni Calafat admires the 21-year-old, with the LaLiga side keeping close tabs on his progress at Selhurst Park. Wharton is also said to be on the radar of Manchester City and Liverpool, though both clubs currently have other priorities in the next transfer window, with a move for him expected to require an offer worth £70m.

- Arsenal are on high alert with the news that the release clause of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is going up by €10m, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Gunners, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among the sides looking at the 21-year-old, who has a €70m release clause in his contract. That figure is now set to jump to €80m with the Slovenia star close to meeting an undisclosed set of performance criteria. The clause will become active in the summer.

- Barcelona are not considering a reunion with Santos forward Neymar, according to Mundo Deportivo. It is reported that the Blaugrana are looking to acquire a goal scorer in the summer, and they believe that other options would be a stronger fit for manager Hansi Flick's system. Neymar, 33, has made a bright start to his second spell in the Brazilian top flight, having directly contributed to six goals in seven matches.

- Internazionale have joined the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports TEAMtalk. The Nerazzurri are believed to be "strong rivals" in the race against Liverpool for the 30-year-old, and it is reported that they are preparing to offer him a four-year contract worth €6m per year. Kimmich's future remains uncertain at the Allianz Arena with delaying signing a new contract. The Germany international has also been linked with Arsenal.

- New contract talks have been held between Manchester United and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that the 19-year-old has asked for a salary increase to £180,000-per-week plus bonuses for him to sign an extension at Old Trafford, amid belief that it would "reflect his status" as a regular for England at international level, while also aligning him with his club teammates. Chelsea were linked with interest in Mainoo during the January transfer window, and the Blues are expected to make an approach for him if he fails to reach an agreement with the Red Devils by the summer.

ESPN's Sam Tighe looks at why Real Madrid are considering a move for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton.

Nagging injury issues have disrupted Wharton's season, resulting in just nine Premier League starts so far, but that's done nothing to diminish his burgeoning stock. There's a good reason he snuck into England's Euro 2024 squad at the 11th hour -- and there's a good reason he's being linked to the world's top clubs now. It takes just a single game of watching him closely to appreciate his subtle brilliance on the ball. His decision-making from deep in midfield is superb and he plays quick, instinctive passes, barely wasting any time or taking any excess touches. In an era where lots of elite players like to get a good feel for the ball, Wharton stands out as the complete opposite. Less is more. He's in the 98th percentile for progressive passes in this Premier League season, while also averaging just over three combined tackles and interceptions per game. That's the sort of blend between possession and defensive skills a midfielder needs to be effective at the top level. A step from Crystal Palace to Real Madrid would be gargantuan, and the boots Wharton has likely been earmarked to fill -- those of the legendary Toni Kroos -- would feel huge. Whether he ever reaches that level is uncertain, but there's logic to Madrid's scouting process as Wharton provides echoes of the great Germany playmaker with his use of the ball.

- Negotiations over a new contract are ongoing between Liverpool and the representatives of defender Conor Bradley. The Reds are reported to be set to offer the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international improved terms following his impressive form, while they are keen to secure him to an extension at Anfield amid uncertainty over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Liverpool Echo)

- Liverpool are confident of reaching contract agreements with defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah with belief that neither are in talks with other clubs. (TEAMtalk)

- Nottingham Forest are reported to be interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi for around €40m. (Tuttosport)

- Benfica want to re-sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf in the summer when he becomes a free agent. (Record)

- Barcelona have made contact with clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar to check whether they are interested in signing winger Ansu Fati. (Sport)

- Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is reportedly not interested in joining Bayern Munich when he becomes a free agent in the summer, but he could sign for Barcelona. (Süddeutsche Zeitung)

- Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro has issued a "come-and-get-me" plea to Liverpool. (Football Insider)

- Genoa centre-back Johan Vásquez has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer. Both Brentford and Fulham are said to be interested. (GiveMeSport)

- Canada star Jonathan David is ready to leave Lille at the end of the season and test the waters as a free agent. (Nicolo Schira)

- Jack Grealish's Manchester City future is in doubt with manager Pep Guardiola planning a major squad overhaul in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen is top of Chelsea's summer shortlist as the Blues look to end their search for a permanent No. 1. (GiveMeSport)

- Germany winger Leroy Sane has been in positive talks with Bayern Munich over a new contract. (Sky Germany)

- Man United's new head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is keen to sign AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan as a replacement for Andre Onana. (Milan LIVE)

- An offer worth €10m is reportedly being prepared by Lyon to sign Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller, as the Ligue 1 side look to beat Celtic in the race for him. (Football Insider)

- Atlético Madrid and Sevilla are interested in Las Palmas striker Fábio Silva, who is currently on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Rudy Galetti)