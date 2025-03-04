Open Extended Reactions

Arne Slot allegedly told referee Michael Oliver "if we don't win the league, I'll f---ing blame you," in the aftermath of Liverpool's draw with Everton last month.

Slot was given a two match touchline ban by the Football Association (FA) and fined £70,000 ($88,500) after he was shown a red card during dramatic scenes following a late goal by Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Slot, who approached Oliver after a melee between the two sets of players following the full-time whistle had seen Everton's Abdoulaye Doucouré and Liverpool's Curtis Jones sent off for second bookable offences, admitted acting "in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee."

On Tuesday, the FA released its report into the incident.

The report alleges that Slot said "the referee had f---ing give them everything" and that he hopes Oliver "was proud of that performance."

It is also alleged that Slot told the assistant referee that it was a "f---ing disgrace."

Arne Slot had an altercation with Michael Oliver after the Merseyside derby. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Speaking on Tuesday after the report's release, Slot admitted he "should set a better example."

"What I said also in the written report and I can say it one more time, the moment it happened I was quite emotional for everything that happened in the last seven or eight minutes and maybe during the whole game," he told a news conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. "I chose to go on pitch instead of staying calm staying inside and then talking to Michael.

"Now I don't have the same emotions anymore so I think I should set a better example than I set back then and don't go into the situation again.

"It's clear what I've written and what Michael has written. Michael has been in the news quite a lot recently and I don't think it helps if I add something to that now I have my emotions under control."

Liverpool assistant Sipke Hulshoff -- who was also shown a red card after the match -- was given a two match ban and fined £7,000.

It is alleged that Hulshoff said the referee was "f---ing s---" and "gave them everything" and he was a "f---ing disgrace."

Both Slot and Hulshoff accepted the charges and apologised.

However, Slot has disputed what he said, claiming he told Oliver "if we don't win the league, I will have you to thank for that."

In the report, Slot acknowledges that his actions were unacceptable and he "let his frustrations get the better of him."

Slot's ban was originally three matches, but it was reduced to two, with the FA noting he "went over and above" to apologise for his actions.

Information from ESPN's Dale Johnson and Beth Lindop contributed to this report.