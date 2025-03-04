Open Extended Reactions

For the second time in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League Elite campaign, Buriram United and Johor Darul Ta'zim have played out a 0-0 draw.

The hugely-anticipated clash between the tournament's two Southeast Asian contenders once again did not live up to its billing, at least when it comes to goals.

When they met earlier this season in the league stage, there were still two more rounds to be played.

Both sides ultimately got back on track to finish in the top eight of the East Region and book their respective spots in the round of 16.

There are no second chances now. Not when it is knockout round football.

But lest it be assumed that is a partial explanation over the second stalemate between the duo, both teams did indeed show plenty of attacking intent in Tuesday's first leg at Chang Arena.

It does seem peculiar that Buriram and JDT have been goalless in over 180 minutes coming up against one another, especially for all the offensive talent at their disposals.

Both attacks have only gotten stronger since their last meeting with their respective midseason reinforcements.

Buriram have been bolstered by the return of wonderkid Suphanat Mueanta from a loan spell in Belgium, while Martin Boakye has also added a different dimension alongside Guilherme Bissoli.

It does mean that playmaker-in-chief Lucas Crispim has had a change or role now deployed at wing-back, while the prolific Supachai Jaided now has to bide his time on the bench.

Whether this move to change something that was not broken is having an effect is up for debate, although Buriram did net twice in both their final two league-stage outings.

Meanwhile, JDT have introduced a new No. 10 into their lineup in the form of ex-LaLiga stalwart Jonathan Viera.

Similarly, however, some tinkering has seen livewire Arif Aiman at times deployed as a wing-back like in the case of Crispim.

Having initially opted for Jorge Obregón as the focal point in attack, JDT have more recently reverted to Bérgson da Silva.

Could he need some time to get back up to speed on the continental stage? Probably not when considering he did find the target in their 5-2 triumph over Pohang Steelers last time out that secured an impressive third-place finish in the league stage.

In their respective leagues, Buriram and JDT both dominate their opponents with free-flowing attacking football.

Perhaps a different way to look at this is that, if anything, their two meetings are proof that they are also defensively-resolute units - an aspect that isn't always on show on the domestic front.

They will have to be separated in a week's time. There will be a winner, even if it takes extra-time and penalties.

The victor next Tuesday will lay claim to being Southeast Asia's sole representatives in the quarterfinals.

It is the furthest Buriram have previously reached in the top tier of Asian club football. For JDT, it is unchartered territory.

For its lack of goals, this season's duel between Buriram and JDT in the ACL Elite -- and its regional subplot -- has been nothing short of absorbing.