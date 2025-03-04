Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says it is not his job to decide if the LaLiga leaders should bring Neymar back this summer.

Neymar, 33, left Al Hilal for boyhood club Santos in January, but he only signed a short-term deal, leaving the window open for a possible return to Europe later this year.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested the Brazil international is pressing to re-join Barça, who he left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer worth €222 million in 2017.

"It's not my job," Flick said in a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game against Benfica when asked if he would be interested in signing Neymar.

"I said this before. Now I am really focused on this team until the end of the season because we have big opportunities.

"We want to keep them focused and the coach has to be focused as well. This is not my job, this is a job for [sporting director] Deco and the club, so they will do this."

Neymar has scored three goals and provided three assists since signing for Santos, with his ultimate goal to remain fit for the next year and go to the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

There was interest from MLS side Chicago Fire prior to his return to Brazil, but, while a move to the United States remains a possibility, ESPN have previously revealed Neymar wants to return to Europe ahead of the tournament, which will be hosted by the U.S, Canada and Mexico.

Flick, meanwhile, insists his focus is purely on Wednesday's first-leg match of the last 16 against Benfica in Lisbon.

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017. JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Barça are among the favourites to win the competition this year, with some suggestions they have been handed a favourable pathway towards a potential final.

"In this phase, there is no easy game," said Flick, knocking back the idea Barça should breeze through to the latter stages of the competition.

"Every team deserves to be here in this step. Also Benfica, who are a fantastic team.

"Tomorrow we play in a great stadium. It's a special atmosphere. They are pushing a lot, they push their team. It will be really tough for us tomorrow."

The two teams met in the league phase this year, too, with Barça coming from behind to win an incredible game 5-4 in January.

"I hope we are better prepared for the counter-attack they have and the dynamic they showed in the match four weeks ago," Flick added.

"They are one of the best transition teams in the Champions League. [Coach] Bruno [Lage] has done a great job; they are confident in how they want to play.

"They have their idea how they want to play; we have ours. I think both of us have a good strategy, so we will see what happens."

The teams will meet again in the second leg next Tuesday, with the winners facing either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarterfinal in April.