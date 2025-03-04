Frank Leboeuf says it's "worrying" for Real Madrid to see Kylian Mbappe having little impact during their 2-1 win vs. Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 tie. (1:19)

Diego Simeone said Real Madrid's failure to add a third goal in their 2-1 Champions League win over Atlético Madrid on Tuesday "left the door open" for his team to turn the last 16 tie around in the second leg.

Rodrygo put Real ahead after just four minutes in the derby at the Santiago Bernabéu, before Julián Álvarez equalized, and Brahim Díaz put the hosts back in front.

However Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior were unable to combine to convert a late third for Real -- in a game which saw visitors Atlético dominate for long periods -- ahead of the second leg at the Metropolitano on March 12.

"We ended up competing well," Atlético coach Simeone said in his post-match news conference. "There was just that risk at the end, when they won the ball, with Mbappé and Vinícius to finish it off. The hope, that it wasn't a goal, leaves the door open for what comes next."

"If it was difficult today, imagine how difficult it will be on Wednesday," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti said. "But we have a small advantage. It will be difficult [at the Metropolitano]. Not much will change."

Simeone admitted that a 2-1 defeat for his side "isn't a good result," but said his players "competed well" and would need a "huge effort" in front of their home fans.

Defender José María Giménez went a step further, saying Atlético had been "totally superior."

Real and Atlético are both competing for trophies on multiple fronts, as they battle for the LaLiga title -- Atlético currently enjoying a two-point lead -- and a place in the Champions League quarterfinals, while both are also still in the Copa del Rey.

Ancelotti defended the performances of star forwards Mbappé and Vinicius, who both had quiet nights in front of goal, and couldn't score late on.

"Playing against Atlético's defence isn't straightforward," Ancelotti said. "[Mbappé and Vinicius] didn't have many chances. They had one at the end where they could have done better, but they worked hard, and they fought. They didn't show the quality they have, but they have the return leg to do that."

"[Atlético] surprised us a bit today," goalscorer Rodrygo told Movistar. "Usually against them, we're always on the attack, and today they had more of the ball at times. We had to defend, but then we did well in the second half with Brahim's goal."

Díaz celebrated his winning goal by first jumping into the Bernabéu crowd -- for which he received a yellow card -- and then shouting angrily in the direction of Simeone.

A day earlier, the Atlético coach had said he did not expect Díaz to start at the Bernabéu, predicting he thought Luka Modric would play instead.