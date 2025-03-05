Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Barça favorites to sign Leão

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool look set to compete with Barcelona for the signature of AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, while the Blaugrana are also reportedly scouting Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Newcastle need Alexander Isak exit? CEO says no

- Bayern Munich's Kompany sidesteps questions about Wirtz

- Barcelona coach Flick on Neymar return: 'Not my job'

AC Milan ace Rafael Leão is attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are considering a move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, according to TEAMtalk. It has been reported the Reds see the 25-year-old as a potential successor to Luis Díaz if the Colombia international leaves Anfield in the summer amid links to Barcelona. The Rossoneri are reportedly willing to accept an offer of €100 million, having lowered their previous valuation of €175m. Leão is also believed to be on the radar of the Blaugrana, with the LaLiga side expected to make an attempt to land him in the next transfer window.

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on Espanyol full-back Omar El Hilali, reports Sport. Barça's sporting director Deco is said to be looking to acquire a right-back who can be developed by coach Hansi Flick, and it is believed that El Hilali's release clause would make the transfer straightforward. The Morocco youth international has made 24 appearances in LaLiga this season, while also registering the assist in Espanyol's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in February.

- Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has received a contract offer from Paris Saint-Germain, reports Florian Plettenberg. PSG are said to have proposed a four-year deal at the Parc des Princes when his current deal expires in the summer, but the 30-year-old is yet to respond to it amid planned new talks with Bayern on Thursday.

- AC Milan are willing to consider offers for goalkeeper Mike Maignan, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that despite a verbal agreement of a new five-year contract being agreed, the 29-year-old is still yet to sign terms officially, and it is believed that the Serie A club would be open to moving on from him if they receive a "suitable offer." Maignan, who also remains the starter for France at international level, made his 40th appearance across all competitions in the 2-1 league defeat against Lazio on Sunday.

- Chelsea are interested in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, reports Calciomercato. The Blues are said to have made an enquiry regarding a potential move for the 26-year-old, who despite being a key player at the San Siro, could be moved on alongside left-back Theo Hernández if the Rossoneri don't secure Champions League football. Reijnders signed a new five-year contract with the Serie A side on Monday.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Barcelona correspondent Sam Marsden looks at the club's interest in Espanyol right-back Omar El Hilali.

Barcelona are happy with Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde as their first choice full-backs, but they want to introduce competition for the pair next season. Youngsters Hector Fort and Gerard Martín are currently providing backup, but sporting director Deco is scouring the market for possible additions to add depth in that area of the squad. Espanyol's El Hilali represents an interesting option for a variety of reasons. The 21-year-old is from Barcelona, established in LaLiga already and, reportedly, has an affordable release clause. It is a signing that would stoke local rivalries, though. Espanyol would not be happy to lose the Morocco U23 international to the team they share a city with. And would El Hilali be prepared to cross the divide? The right-back revealed last year he twice rejected Barça when he was younger. "My heart is 100% Espanyol," he said. However, would the chance to join Hansi Flick's Barça and the lure of Champions League football be too good to turn down this time? It may not be El Hilali's decision, mind. He is one of many full-backs Barça are keeping tabs on. Rayo Vallecano's Romania international Andrei Rațiu is another who is being monitored, while Monaco's Brazilian duo Caio Henrique and Anderson have also drawn interest.

OTHER RUMORS

Leboeuf: I'm worried about Kylian Mbappe

- Real Madrid are looking to send young forward Endrick and attacking midfielder Arda Guler out on loan to German Bundesliga clubs in the hope of helping them develop by playing more regular first-team football. Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig have been linked. (Bild)

- Contract negotiations between Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior are set to resume in the summer. The 24-year-old's representatives are believed to be looking for a salary increase of an extra €5m per season and are said to have informed Los Blancos of their demands. Vinícius' current deal is reportedly worth €17m per year, but he has been linked with a world-record offer from Saudi Arabia that is somewhere in the region of a five-year, €1bn deal. (AS)

- Everton are reported to be keen to do "all they can" to keep 22-year-old defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the club, with Real Madrid and Manchester United among the teams eyeing a potential summer move. (Football Insider)

- West Ham and Everton are reported to be exploring a move for AC Milan striker Tammy Abraham in the summer. Abraham, 27, is on loan at San Siro from AS Roma, but it is the Rossoneri reportedly have "no intention" of making his stay permanent. (TEAMtalk)

- Manchester City are tracking 27-year-old AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, who won't sign a new contract. (Caught Offside)

- £100m winger Jack Grealish, 29, could leave Manchester City this summer to find more first-team opportunities. (Mail)

- Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham all interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, 20. (Sky Germany)

- Manchester United aren't "actively" looking to part ways with striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer as manager Ruben Amorim sees potential in him. (TEAMtalk)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are braced to receive offers for striker Hugo Ekitike, and they are set to demand "at least" €80m. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Arsenal's hopes of signing Kingsley Coman in the summer have been given a boost, with Bayern Munich ready to drop their asking price. (Bild)

- Darwin Núñez is reportedly unhappy that Liverpool blocked a January move to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are keen on Wolfsburg centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis, 21. (Caught Offside)

- Tottenham Hotspur are favorites to sign Southampton prodigy Tyler Dibling, who is likely to leave the Saints if they are relegated from the Premier League. (Talksport)

- Manchester City are in pole position to sign 15-year-old Leicester City product Jeremy Monga but will have to go through a tribunal to agree to a compensation fee. (Sun)

- Milos Kerkez wants to leave Bournemouth, with Premier League front-runners Liverpool strongly linked with a move for the 21-year-old left-back. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham and Newcastle are looking at signing Strasbourg forward Emanuel Emegha. (GMS)

- Several Premier League clubs are interested in Lille midfielder Angel Gomes, who is keen to return to England's top flight. (Ekrem Konur)

- Tottenham are set to offer midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur a new contract. (Football Insider)

- River Plate winger Ian Subiarbe is on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bologna will resist offers for winger Riccardo Orsolini in the summer as they consider him "non-transferable." He was on the radar of AC Milan in January. (Nicolo Schira)