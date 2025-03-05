Nedbank Cup quarterfinals: Kick off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

South African football's traditional big three -- Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns -- will all compete in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals this weekend.

However, despite their prestige, none of them are assured of a passage to the semifinals of what is essentially South Africa's version of the FA Cup.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates will play SuperSport United -- one of South Africa's most famously difficult teams to beat in cup competitions -- in Polokwane to kick off Saturday's action. Chiefs will then face emerging powerhouse Stellenbosch FC at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Sundowns will draw the curtain on Saturday's fixtures as they host CAF Confederation Cup-chasers Sekhukhune United at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. Finally, on Sunday afternoon, Durban City will host Marumo Gallants at Chatsworth Stadium.

What is the Nedbank Cup?

The Nedbank Cup is South Africa's premier knockout cup competition, and the only tournament that allows second- and even third-tier teams to face the top teams in the country.

South Africa's top two tiers -- the Premiership and First Division (otherwise known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship) -- are administered by the Premier Soccer League. Meanwhile, the Second Division (otherwise known as the ABC Motsepe League) is an amateur league administered by the South African Football Association.

The Nedbank Cup sees the 16 Premiership teams enter the tournament in the round of 32 along with eight First Division and eight Second Division teams -- all of whom won preliminary games against other teams in their divisions. From there, a world of possibilities exists in the draw, including this year's round-of-32 clash between the famously wealthy Sundowns and third-tier Sibanye Golden Stars, almost half of whom are mine workers.

Sundowns won that match 5-2, but the Nedbank Cup has produced some astonishing upsets over the years, such as third-tier Maluti FET College's 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates in 2013.

How to watch: The matches will be available to watch on SuperSport.

Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful team in the history of the Nedbank Cup with 13 titles. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Quarterfinal fixtures

Saturday, 8 March

SuperSport United vs. Orlando Pirates (Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, 15:00 CAT)

Orlando Pirates, who have won the past two Nedbank Cup titles, face SuperSport United, the last team to have gone back-to-back before them in 2016 and 2017.

There was a time when SuperSport United were the envy of all in South African football, when they stormed to three straight Premiership titles under Gavin Hunt from 2008-2010. However, they have struggled to compete with the financial might of Sundowns and clubs such as Chiefs and Pirates with bigger fan bases. Hunt is coaching SuperSport again after stints at Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs, but they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premiership. The best Matsatsantsa can realistically hope for in the league is MTN 8 Cup qualification, so there is plenty riding on the Nedbank Cup.

However, United have shown glimpses of what they are capable of -- notably in a recent 4-1 Premiership win over Kaizer Chiefs -- and Pirates, who got the season off to a superb start, are showing the first signs of wear and tear in a small squad as the fixtures begin to pile up in the Premiership, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Pirates have won the past two fixtures between the sides, with Evidence Makgopa scoring in both games. The Buccaneers will be favourites, but it is unlikely to be a walk in the park.

Stellenbosch vs. Kaizer Chiefs (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha, 18:00 CAT)

Stellenbosch had to move their clash with Kaizer Chiefs to Gqeberha -- 726 km from their home ground at the Danie Craven Stadium -- due to the lack of availability of a suitable venue in the Western Cape.

Amakhosi, the most popular team in the country, are in a sense at home wherever they play, but they have not fared any better than Steve Barker's side in recent seasons.

Stellenbosch won their first trophy in last season's Carling Knockout -- South Africa's equivalent of the League Cup -- while Chiefs have not won a major honour since storming to the 2014-15 Premiership under Stuart Baxter.

The teams are evenly matched on paper, and this is likely to be one of the tightest quarterfinals.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Sekhukhune United (Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville, Tshwane, 20:00 CAT)

Sekhukhune United are fourth in the Premiership, and fighting with the likes of Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City to qualify for next season's CAF Confederation Cup, but Sundowns are a cut above the rest in South African football and are on course to break the 30-game Premiership points record they set last season.

Sundowns beat Sekhukhune 4-2 in the Premiership on Feb. 26, and have never lost to Babina Noko. It would be a major upset if they were to suffer their first defeat to Lehlohonolo Seema's men now.

Sunday, 9 March

Durban City vs. Marumo Gallants (Chatsworth Stadium, Durban, 15:00 CAT)

The only remaining second-tier side in the Nedbank Cup, Durban City have the opportunity to make a statement against Marumo Gallants, a Premiership club seeking to stave off the threat of relegation.

When they were based in Pietermaritzburg and known as Maritzburg United, the club now known as Durban City FC after their 2024 relocation made the final of the 2018 Nedbank Cup. There, they were beaten by Free State Stars.

A new era beckons for the side sitting atop the First Division table. Playing at home, they will need every ounce of energy from the stands as they look to beat a team that showed its potential in a 2-0 win over Pirates on Mar. 1.

The two weakest teams remaining in the tournament on paper, this fixture will decide who will have the opportunity to slay the giants of South African football in the semifinals.