The Football Reporters: How much do Man United need Europa League win?

Mark Ogden, Rob Dawson and James Olley discuss Manchester United's need for Europa League success and the potential £100 million hit they will face should they fail to do so.

United are enduring their worst-ever season in the Premier League, with Ruben Amorim's side in 14th place after nine wins and 12 defeats.

After Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round exit compiled matters, United's last remaining hope for a trophy comes in the Europa League, with the first of two round-of-16 games against Real Sociedad coming on Thursday.

Would winning the European competition turn this year into a success, and what are the ramifications if they don't?

