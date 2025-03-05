Luis Miguel Echegaray reacts to FIFA's decision to have a halftime show at the 2026 World Cup final. (2:49)

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup final in the United States will break with tradition and have a Super Bowl-style halftime show, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said.

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which will be known as New York New Jersey Stadium during the tournament, was announced in February 2024 as the venue that will stage the World Cup final on July 19, 2026.

And despite a half-time break in football lasting for just 15 minutes, Infantino has said that a "list of artists" will perform during the half-time show at the World Cup final next year.

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey," Infantino posted on Instagram.

"This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."

Rap artist Kendrick Lamar headlined this year's Super Bowl halftime show during the clash between Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Usher, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and The Weeknd have also topped the bill during previous Super Bowl half-time shows, which last up to 30 minutes due to the need to build and dismantle the stage on the pitch.

No details have been given by FIFA or Infantino about whether the Word Cup final will have an extended half-time interval to accommodate the show. Infantino said that Coldplay will help advise FIFA to produce the show and also a so-called Times Square takeover during the final weekend.

"We also spoke about how FIFA will takeover Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final," Infantino said.

"These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City.

"I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square."