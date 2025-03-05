Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard for his performance in their 7-1 first-leg thrashing of PSV Eindhoven. (0:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal are set to increase ticket prices once again next season by an average of 3.7%, sources have told ESPN.

It is the second consecutive rise after a 5% increase for the current campaign and stands in contrast to other Premier League clubs including leaders Liverpool, Brentford and West Ham who have all committed to freezing prices.

Sources told ESPN the decision follows extensive supporter engagement and is at least partly informed by the club's recent financial results -- published last month -- that showed Arsenal lost £17.7 million ($21.8m) in the year ending May 31, 2024.

Those same accounts also revealed a £630,000 increase in remuneration for their highest-paid director, who was not named.

Arsenal have also presided over a 40% increase in player wages and have lost a total of £238m over the past four years.

However, the club did post record revenues of £617m last year, fuelled chiefly by their return to Champions League football.

Sources told ESPN the club have protected concessions in line with requests from the Football Supporters Association which include a retention on senior citizen prices.

The club is also introducing a 19-game season ticket which will enable supporters just to attend Premier League games. Sources have told ESPN that could mean supporters who adopt this plan will pay just under £400 less for a season ticket than they do now.

Arsenal's most expensive season ticket this season was just over £2,000.