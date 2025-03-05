Open Extended Reactions

Jose Mourinho has opened the door to one day managing Celtic or Rangers, with buoyant matchday atmospheres enough to entice him to the Scottish Premiership.

Mourinho's Fenerbahce host Rangers, who are without a permanent manager, on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-16 tie.

"Why not in the future?" Mourinho told a news conference on Wednesday when asked about a potential move to the Ibrox.

"People say that the Scottish league is a league of two teams, but it is a league of passion and passion in football is everything for me.

"To play in empty stadiums or where there is not that fire of the passion, for me that does not make any sense.

"Celtic and Rangers are big clubs with big fanbases, big emotions, big responsibilities and big expectations, so why not?"

Rangers will be led by former midfielder Barry Ferguson on Thursday, with his temporary spell in charge coming after Philippe Clement was sacked last month.

It is not the first time that Mourinho has refused to rule out a move to another club. In Decemeber, the Portuguese coach said it was feasible that he could one day return to Real Madrid, where he spent three seasons between 2010 and 2013.