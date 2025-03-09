Kluivert: Tyler Adams has promised me a tour of New York on preseason (1:21)

The Premier League will again stage a four-team Summer Series across three cities in the United States from July 26 to Aug. 3, featuring AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United and West Ham, it was announced on Saturday.

This second edition of the preseason tournament will be held in New Jersey, Chicago and Atlanta.

A double-header will be played on July 26 at MetLife Stadium when Everton take on Bournemouth and Manchester United face West Ham.

The four teams will then compete at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 30 before they play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 3.

Pre-sale of tickets opens on March 13 and a single ticket purchase will give fans a seat for both matches at each double-header.

This is the second Premier League Summer Series to be held in the United States. In July 2023, more than 265,000 fans watched Premier League clubs play with Chelsea the inaugural winner.

"We are delighted to be bringing the Premier League Summer Series back to the United States," Premier League CEO Richard Masters said. "We know from our previous tournament and Premier League Mornings Live events that we and our clubs have incredibly loyal and passionate fans in the U.S. who get up early to follow their teams during the season.

"In these four clubs we have world-class players and managers who will undoubtedly give supporters a fantastic Premier League experience just before the season starts."