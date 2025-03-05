Mark Ogden explains the problems Man United will face if they fail to qualify for Europe next season. (1:39)

Ruben Amorim's injury problems have worsened with both Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte set to miss Manchester United's Europa League clash against Real Sociedad.

Maguire and Ugarte were absent from training at Carrington on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Spain.

United face Real Sociedad in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie on Thursday. Amorim has named an 18-man squad for the trip with only 15 outfield players.

Maguire was forced off during Sunday's FA Cup defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire was sent off injured in Man United's FA Cup match against Fulham. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

There was hope the defender would be fit to face Real Sociedad, but he is now set to miss out. Toby Collyer, who has missed the last month through injury, was able to train as normal on Wednesday and could return.

Maguire and Ugarte have added to Amorim's concerns about fitness at a crucial stage of the season, with United's only realistic chance of silverware this season being the Europa League.

Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans are all currently sidelined.

Amorim's squad was already so thin that he was only able to name seven substitutes against Fulham instead of the permitted nine.

Striker Chido Obi impressed as a second-half substitute against Fulham, but he will also miss the game against Real Sociedad because he is not eligible to play in the Europa League.

United were able to make three changes to their squad ahead of the knock-out rounds but overlooked Obi in favour of selecting January signings Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, as well as youngster Jack Fletcher.