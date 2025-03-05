Jeff Kassouf debates how Emma Hayes will set up the USWNT while Sophia Wilson is pregnant. (1:18)

United States and Portland Thorns FC star Sophia Wilson (née Smith) confirmed she is expecting her first child on Wednesday.

The prolific forward shared a post on Instagram showing her holding an ultrasound alongside husband, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, that read: "Life just keeps getting sweeter."

"We are overjoyed to share that @sophsssmith and her husband Michael are expecting their first child!," NWSL team Portland added in a post on X.

"The Thorns are proud to support her through this incredible new chapter."

Wilson, 24, was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft for the Thorns and has been a star for the franchise ever since, finishing the 2023 season as the league's top scorer.

She was handed a two-year contract extension in 2024 that made her the league's best-paid player.

Wilson is also a star of the women's national team having scored 25 goals in 54 appearances since her debut in 2020. She was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2022 and scored three goals as the USWNT claimed Olympic gold in Paris in 2024, with her partnership with Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson dubbed "Triple Espresso."