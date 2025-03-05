Open Extended Reactions

The Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2035.

The announcement comes after Wednesday's decision by the FIFA Council to recommend Europe or Africa as the host for the 2035 tournament.

Meanwhile, the 2031 edition will be held in a CAF or CONCACAF nation, with the United States emerging as the frontrunner. The competition is also expected to expand to 48 teams from its current 32-team structure after the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

"Football is and always will be at the core of our country's identity," UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement.

The hosts of the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups are expected to be announced in 2026. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

"Whether we watch on TV, play at the weekends like I do, or simply enjoy soaking up the atmosphere in the pub, it brings communities together like little else. That pride was on full display when England hosted UEFA Women's Euro 2022. It not only showed the best of our nation to the world but inspired a generation of girls into the game, all whilst boosting the economy.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup 2035 on home turf would be another monumental moment in our sporting history, driving growth and leaving a lasting legacy. The FAs' intention to bid has my government's full support."

The UK has hosted several major European football events in recent years, including the 2024 men's Champions League final and the Women's Euro 2022 tournament that England won on home soil.

England and Scotland hosted matches at the men's Euros in 2020, including the final at Wembley Stadium that England lost on penalties to Italy. Euro 2028 is being hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

However, the UK has not had success contesting for World Cup hosting rights. Its 2006 bid earned just two votes and the 2018 campaign was scuppered by Russia.

If the 2035 bid is successful, it would represent the first FIFA World Cup hosted in the UK since 1966.

The decisions on the hosts of the respective competitions is expected to be taken at the FIFA Congress in 2026.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Kassouf contributed to this report