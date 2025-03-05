Open Extended Reactions

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain -- Ruben Amorim told Manchester United that winning the Europa League will not solve all of the club's problems, as the new manager continues to focus on the "big picture" at the club.

United face Real Sociedad in the round of 16 on Thursday looking to progress in a tournament that offers both silverware and a route into next season's Champions League.

Lifting the trophy in Bilbao in May would ease the pressure on Amorim after a difficult start to life at Old Trafford. Qualifying for the Champions League would also boost United finances -- possibly by as much as £100 million -- at a time when bosses are desperately trying to balance the books.

The pressure on Thursday's game in San Sebastian has grown following Sunday's FA Cup exit to Fulham. Amorim, though, is adamant that winning the Europa League would only represent sticking plaster on United's issues.

"We have to think of the club as a long project, not just some things in this moment and that if we win the Europa League we'll be in an amazing position in the next years," Amorim said in a news conference in Spain on Wednesday. "Because the problems continue here, even with the Champions League.

"So that's what I want to say. I know you [the media] make accounts of my season, so I'm just trying to show that I don't care and I'm really confident on the big goal of this club. I'm trying to show the big picture to our supporters.

"There are more important things than to win cups in this moment, that is my feeling."

Despite focusing on the "big picture" Amorim accepts that winning the Europa League would change the view of his early tenure after a miserable start, which has included 10 defeats in his 24 games in charge.

United have won just two of their last six games in all competitions and sit 14th in the Premier League. However, the 40-year-old said he believes he's still the right man for the job.

"I know what to do, but sometimes it's a lack of results and you have to win games, so I know consequences when you don't win games," he said. "But I am really confident since day one. A little bit more frustrated [now], but I am still confident."

United's form has been so poor that Real Sociedad, ninth in LaLiga, were being billed as favourites in head coach Imanol Alguacil's news conference on Wednesday.

However, the Spanish side have injury concerns -- including midfielder Martín Zubimendi -- and are struggling to score goals. Their 23 league goals in 26 games is the lowest in the top 10 of LaLiga and they failed to have a shot in the 4-0 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday after having Aritz Elustondo sent off in the first half.

"If someone picks Real Sociedad as favourites [against Man United], they don't know anything about football and what club we're facing," said Alguacil. "For me, Man United are favourites to win the Europa League. We need to acknowledge who we are up against.

"It's true that in the Premier League they are not getting the results they want. But they are a very good team with an excellent manager. "

They're undefeated in Europe and have top players in every position. They might be struggling because the manager is trying to introduce changes, but they have a great squad. We are facing a tough club, an all-time great in Europe."