U.S. Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone is set to be elected to the FIFA Council, sources tell ESPN.

Concacaf's annual congress is being held on March 15 in Saint Lucia, at which point the election to the FIFA Council will be held. Since Cone is running unopposed, she will be voted in by acclamation multiple sources confirmed.

Cone is set to fill the North America slot previously held by former Mexico Football Federation (FMF) president Yon de Luisa.

Concacaf has five slots on the 37-member FIFA Council, which outside of the broader FIFA Congress, is the main decision-making body of FIFA. One slot is taken up by the Concacaf president -- currently filled by Victor Montagliani of Canada -- with another three representing the Caribbean, Central America and North America regions. Another slot is designated for a female representative, currently filled by Sonia Fulford of the Turks & Caicos Islands.

With the United States set to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico, as well as bid, possibly alongside Mexico, for the hosting rights to the 2031 Women's World Cup, having a seat on the FIFA Council is viewed as important in representing the USSF's interests.

The U.S. has been without representation on the FIFA Council since 2021, when the term of former USSF president Sunil Gulati expired.

Cone is also running for re-election for her Concacaf Council position as the North America representative, and will face off against Liga MX president Mikel Arriola. Cone was first elected to the Concacaf Council in 2023.

Cone's position on the FIFA Council isn't dependent on her winning the Concacaf Council seat.