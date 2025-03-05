Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said his side were "lucky" to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie, describing the French champions as the "much better team" at the Parc des Princes.

Substitute Harvey Elliott scored with his first touch in the 87th minute to hand Liverpool a 1-0 victory which they will carry into the second leg at Anfield next week. PSG dominated the contest in the French capital and thought they had taken the lead in the first half before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's strike was ruled out for offside.

"If we had a draw, we would have already been the lucky one," Slot said. "That is clear for everyone. I think they were the much better team today.

Arne Slot said his side were fortunate to have beaten Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. Julian Finney/Getty Images

"Especially in the first half they had a lot of chances, three or four big chances. In the second half, they were still the better team, still had a lot of shots on target but they were mainly from outside the box. I knew before the game, and I saw today again how much quality this team has, and all the individual players have.

"All the shots from outside of the box you see with a certain speed which only comes from top players, that's why Alisson still had to make some big saves. We were lucky that the goal was fractionally offside in the first half. I was very happy that in difficult circumstances over here the referee was not impressed. That's not always the situation in away games. Already, in the game we had chances in transition, but we waited until the last moment, and we hurt them."

Liverpool had to rely on goalkeeper Alisson to pull off some excellent saves in order to keep them in the game. But, despite being outplayed by PSG for much of the match, Slot dismissed suggestions that his team underperformed in the French capital.

"We were not under par," he said. "It's purely the quality of PSG and the way they played this whole season. I can say it one more time, all the underlying stats show you that they were the best team in Europe until now, except for the league table, but they've had Arsenal, they've had Bayern Munich, they've played Atlético Madrid and they've played Man City and still have the best underlying stats.

"And they showed today, and I already knew it, but the players saw it today as well, and our fans and all of England, that Luis Enrique made an incredible team here after three windows. So much pace, so much work rate, so much quality in the midfield, how they handle the ball. It was an unbelievable challenge for us to get away with a result and we know it's going to be a hard one in a week [in the second leg]."