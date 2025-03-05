Jürgen Klinsmann reacts to Bayern Munich's 3-0 win vs. Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of the round of 16. (2:05)

Open Extended Reactions

MUNICH -- Manuel Neuer is a major doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League round of 16 second-leg against Bayer Leverkusen after injuring himself celebrating Jamal Musiala's goal in a 3-0 first-leg win at the Allianz Arena.

Former Germany No. 1 Neuer, 38, was replaced by recent signing Jonas Urbig, who made his Bayern debut as a consequence, after appearing to hurt his calf after an over-exuberant response to Musiala's second-half goal.

Neuer was unable to continue and Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said his team will have to cope without the experienced keeper if the injury rules him out of next Tuesday's return leg.

Maneul Neuer was replaced by Jonas Urbig in the 58th minute at the Allianz Arena. Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

"In this moment, I have no news about Manuel," Kompany said. "But it's true that when he celebrated the goal, he injured himself. It looks like his calf, but we will have to see now.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on Jonas [Urbig] or Manu. We have had times without Harry Kane, Musiala and Joshua Kimmich this season and we have also played without Manuel, so we will just have to do it without him again.

"We have talent in our team to continue. This was Jonas's debut and you could have easier matches of course, but in the first months with us, he seems really calm and controlled in his actions."

Bayern will travel to Leverkusen next Tuesday with one foot in the quarterfinals, but Kompany said the tie is still not over.

"We played well for one half, not of the game, but of the tie," he said. "In the second-half, in Leverkusen, we have to play the same way."