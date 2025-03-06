Transfer rumors, news: Man United target Trafford as Onana backup

Mark Ogden explains the problems Man United will face if they fail to qualify for Europe next season. (1:39)

Manchester United are keen on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté, while three Premier League clubs are lining up a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Antony's agent hits out at Man United's Amorim

- Millie Bright extends Chelsea contract to 2026

- Barcelona coach Flick on Neymar return: 'Not my job'

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has recently drawn attention for a run of 11 clean sheets. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are keen on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, reports TEAMtalk. Trafford, 22, recently kept 11 consecutive clean sheets for the club -- a streak of just under 1,000 minutes without a goal allowed -- amid a playful wager with former NFL star J.J. Watt, who is a minority co-owner of Burnley. The Red Devils are reported to be looking to add a young No. 2 goalkeeping option, and could challenge Newcastle United for Trafford's signature. The former Manchester City youth product is reportedly interested in a move to Old Trafford, but Espanyol shot-stopper Joan García has also been linked as a potential option to compete with André Onana.

- An approach for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté is being considered by Real Madrid, reports the Daily Mail. Los Blancos are believed to be keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old's contract situation, and they reportedly could wait for it to run down if they decide against making an official offer for him in the summer. Konaté will enter the final year of his deal at Anfield in June, and it is said that he also has "admirers" at Paris Saint-Germain.

- Manchester United are looking at a move to bring in Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to The Sun. This comes with the 27-year-old having recorded 15 goals and three assists across all competitions for the Eagles this term, while doubts have continued to surround Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford.

- Chelsea are interested in Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares, reports Corriere dello Sport. It is reported that the Blues made an enquiry to sign the 25-year-old in January, while he is on loan at Lazio, and the Serie A club are keen to activate the permanent option clause to sign him for a fee of €5m before June. Chelsea are also keen to sign Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez for his €50m release clause, reports The Daily Mail, with the 19-year-old having impressed on the right wing and then on the left after moving to accommodate Antony.

- Juventus are looking to overcome competition from Manchester City and Manchester United to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to Tuttosport, which adds that I Bianconeri plan to move early to make that happen before the summer. Juve sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly dreams of pairing the 25-year-old with Khephren Thuram in midfield.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN correspondent Rob Dawson looks at Manchester United's goalkeeping situation.

It says everything about the state of Manchester United's squad that you can argue almost every position needs to be strengthened in the summer. There are plenty of United fans who would happily wave goodbye to goalkeeper Andre Onana after an error-strewn 18 months at the club. There were boos from some supporters inside Old Trafford during the FA Cup defeat to Fulham because he was taking so long to get rid of the ball. Trafford is unlikely to leave Burnley unless it's for regular first-team football, and that won't be available at Old Trafford unless Onana leaves. There has been interest from Saudi Arabia in the past, but United would need to receive a significant fee to cover his value on their books given he arrived from Inter Milan for a fee of almost £50m in 2023. It's possible that both Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton will leave at the end of the season, which would mean United would have to invest in at least one goalkeeper. But the budget is tight and Ruben Amorim -- if he's still manager by then -- might decide that he has bigger problems to solve than replacing Onana.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are willing to let Harvey Elliott leave on loan in the summer but are reluctant to accept a permanent departure for the 21-year-old, who scored a dramatic winner in their UCL quarterfinal first leg against Paris Saint-Germain. (Football Insider)

- Arsenal, Liverpool, and West Ham United are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The three Premier League sides are reported to have "positioned themselves" for the 22-year-old at around €80m. (Foot Mercato)

- RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is on the radar of Bayern Munich and a move for the 22-year-old could take place in one of the next two windows, though the Bundesliga leaders would want to negotiate a lower fee than his €90m release clause. (Florian Plettenberg)

- AC Milan are ready to let left-back Theo Hernandez leave in the summer and his Club Brugge's Maxim De Cuyper as his replacement for around €25m. (Calciomercato)

- Milan are also set to sign 16-year-old defender Astin Mbaye from MLS side the New York Red Bulls and he will move into the academy. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Liverpool are looking at making a £40m move for Bournemouth's 21-year-old left-back Milos Kerkez. (Telegraph)

- Real Madrid are keen on signing Bournemouth's 19-year-old defender Dean Huijsen, who has release clause of around £50m in his contract. (TalkSPORT)

- Barcelona are ready to move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is also of interest to Arsenal and Manchester City. (Caught Offside)

- The representatives of former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino are exploring potential new clubs for him this summer if he leaves Al Ahli. (Rudy Galetti)

- AC Milan, Inter and Juventus are all considering Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof as a potential free transfer for the summer, while there is also interest from his former club Benfica and Premier League outfits West Ham, Everton, Wolves and Fulham. (Ekrem Konur)

- West Ham United are trying to sign 24-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer from Lille this summer. (Guardian)

- Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is not keen on joining Arsenal on a free transfer this summer with PSG also interested. (Bild)

- AC Milan are set to part ways with on-loan forward João Félix at the end of the season once his loan from Chelsea expires. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham could move on midfielder Yves Bissouma, 28, in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Tottenham striker Richarlison, 27, could also leave and Everton would be open to a deal to re-signing the Brazil international. (TBR)

- Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has attracted interest and Newcastle are considering an offer. (GMS)

- FC Salzburg are leading the race to sign 16-year-old Domzale midfielder Miha Matjasec despite competition from top clubs in Italy, England and Germany. (Fabrizio Romano)