UCL Stats: Alisson and Kane's record 9, Rodrygo youngest-ever 25, Raphinha's lucky 13

The UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clashes mostly witnessed thrilling first legs which left the ties finely poised, while others saw their hopes of making it to the quarterfinal all-but extinguished.

Real Madrid have the advantage over city rivals Atletico Madrid after a 2-1 win at the Bernabeu, while Arsenal thrashed PSV Eindhoven to take a 7-1 lead into the second leg at the Emirates. Liverpool were fortunate to walk away from their trip to PSG with a 1-0 win, while 10-man Barcelona eked out a 1-0 win away to Benfica. Bayern, Villa and Inter picked up first-leg wins while Borussia Dortmund could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Lille

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

9

Alisson Becker made 9 saves in Liverpool's 1-0 win over PSG, the most saves in a clean sheet win in the UEFA Champions League this season and tied-most in a shutout in the last 4 UCL seasons. The nine saves were also the most by a Liverpool goalkeeper in the UCL since the data was tracked (2003-04).

5

Liverpool ended a run of five away games without a win against French clubs in UEFA competitions. It was the club's first such win since Sept. 2008 vs Marseille.

-25

PSG outshot Liverpool 27-2, which was Liverpool's worst shot differential in a match in the last 10 seasons in all competitions. Liverpool's -25 shot differential vs PSG is tied for the worst shot differential by a winning team in a UEFA Champions League KO Stage game since 2003-04 (PSG also had -25 (6-31) in its win over Bayern in April 2021)

9

Mohamed Salah saw his season-high 9-game streak with a goal contribution come to an end (all comps). The Egyptian has failed to score in 8 of his last 9 UCL KO Stage games (1 goal in those 9 games)

22

PSG's 22-game unbeaten streak in all competitions was ended with their loss to Liverpool, which also broke the French club's 10-game winning streak (all comps).

12

Real Madrid extended their home unbeaten streak vs Atlético in all competitions to 12 games, which is the club's second-best streak (15 from 1973-83)

25

At 24y-54d, Rodrygo Goes is the 5th youngest player to score 25 goals in the UEFA Champions League after Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Raúl González (Rodrygo is the youngest Brazilian to reach 25 career UCL goals). The Brazilian's goal at 3:25 is the earliest scored by Real Madrid in a home edition of El Derbi since March 2006 in LALIGA (Antonio Cassano at 03:05)

3

Julián Álvarez became only the third Atlético Madrid player to score in consecutive matches against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu since 2000, after Diego Forlán in 2010 and Antoine Griezmann in 2017

4

Real Madrid ended a 4-game winless streak vs Atleti in all competitions - which was the club's longest such streak since 5 games in 2017-18

10

This was the tenth game between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the European Cup; which tied Liverpool and Chelsea for the most European Cup games between teams from the same country (since 1955-56)

16

With their 1-0 win over Benfica, Barcelona now have a 16-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (13-3-0, W-D-L) since the start of 2025. It's the club's longest unbeaten run since an 18-game streak between Oct. 2022 and Feb. 2023 (15-3-0)

4

The last time Barcelona won 4 consecutive away games in the UEFA Champions League, they won the competition (2014-15).

26

Barcelona conceded 26 shots (season-high) against Benfica, the most conceded in a game in all competitions since 29 shots conceded against Athletic Club in Jan. 24, 2024 in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

13

Raphinha now has 13 goal contributions in the UCL this season (9 G, 4 A), tying Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy for the most in the competition

18y 42d

At 18 years, 42 days, Pau Cubarsí is the second-youngest player to receive a red card in UCL history after Celestine Babayaro in 1994 (16 years, 86 days)

31

Harry Kane reached 31 goals this season in all competitions, his third straight 30-goal season and the 7th of his career. His two goals against Leverkusen ended a 4-game scoreless streak in all competitions for Bayern Munich, which had been his longest scoreless streak since joining Bayern

9

Kane has 9 UCL goals this season, breaking his own record of most UCL goals in a season by an Englishman.

21/21

Harry Kane has converted every single one of the 21 penalties he's taken for Bayern Munich. The Englishman has scored all of the last 30 penalties he's taken for club and country.

6

Bayer Leverkusen saw their 6-game unbeaten streak against Bayern Munich come to an end. It had been the club's longest unbeaten streak in the rivalry.

18

Lautaro Martínez scored his 18th UCL goal for Inter Milan, thus becoming the player with most European Cup goals for Inter Milan. Sandro Mazzola previously held the record with 17 goals.

1

Arsenal's 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven was the largest ever away victory in a knockout tie in UEFA Champions League history. The club became the first to score 7+ away goals in a knockout stage match. The 7-1 win was also Arsenal's largest ever away win in UCL history, although the club did win 7-0 away to Standard Liege in the 1992-93 UEFA Cup Winner's Cup.

17y 348d

At 17 years, 348 days, Ethan Nwaneri is the youngest player to score in back-to-back matches in UCL history. He is also the third-youngest scorer in the UEFA Champions League KO Stage after Bojan Krkic (17y 217d) and Jude Bellingham (17y 289d). Nwaneri is also one away from equalling Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen's record of 9 goals in a season (all comps) by an U18 player for a Premier League club.

1

Myles Lewis-Skelly assisted Ethan Nwaneri for his goal - which was the first time that two English teenagers ever combined for a goal in UEFA Champions League history.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.