Neymar's nearly 17-month absence from Brazil's national team because of injury is due to end with the country's all-time leading scorer named in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and at Argentina.

Brazil have been without their star since October 2023, when he tore the ACL and meniscus in his left knee while on international duty.

Neymar, who has scored a record 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil and played in three World Cups, had expressed his desire to play at the 2026 World Cup which will be staged in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Neymar, 33, returned to boyhood club Santos in the winter transfer window looking to rediscover his form after injuries limited him to only seven appearances in over 18 months at Saudi side Al Hilal.

He said he was "getting back into my best physical shape" after scoring in Sunday's 2-0 win against Bragantino his third goal in his past four games for Santos.

Neymar posted a photo on Instagram of him watching Brazil coach Dorival Júnior's squad announcement on television with the caption: "Happy to be back!"

The coach backed Neymar's ability to return to his best for his country.

"There's no need to talk about what Neymar represents," Dorival Júnior said. "He is currently recovering his form, we understand and are aware of this. But we believe his abilities and qualities allow him to be in a condition to overcome any situation on the field. He is a player whose [Brazil] teammates themselves publicly expressed what he represents to the group.

"We were waiting for him to return, this is the first opportunity that we could have him [since recovering from injury]. I hope he is very happy when he returns. Let's give him the confidence to develop to the best of his ability, let's not create high expectations, let's not place all the responsibility on his return."

Brazil have struggled without Neymar, who played in the opening four World Cup qualifiers.

They are fifth in their World Cup qualifying group, seven points adrift of leaders Argentina after 12 games.

Dorival Júnior's side has won five and lost four of its qualifiers.

Brazil have two mouthwatering games coming up, against Colombia in Brasilia on March 20 and the South American clásico against world champions Argentina in Buenos Aires five days later.

"We have to show consistency in these matches," Dorival Júnior said. "It's natural that we're not satisfied at this point in qualifying but a lot can happen. In our last four games, I believe we've already shown a higher level than what we've shown before. I trust in the work that we're all doing. I have no doubt that we'll play great 'clásico' games."

Brazil's 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Bento, Ederson.

Defenders: Danilo, Guilherme Arana, Wesley, Vanderson, Éder Militão, Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, Léo Ortiz, Murillo.

Midfielders: André, Bruno Guimarães, Gerson, Matheus Cunha, Neymar, Lucas Paquetá, Raphinha, Estêvão.

Forwards: João Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Savinho, Vinícius Júnior.