Liverpool vs Southampton: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes Paris Saint-Germain were the better side despite their 1-0 victory at Parc des Princes. (1:18)

Slot: PSG were 'by far' the better team (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool return to Premier League action after surviving an onslaught in Paris in the Champions League.

They face a different task on Saturday, though, as they face bottom-of-the-table Southampton who have struggled to find their footing this season and have just nine points in 27 games.

- Premier League table

Arne Slot's side are unlikely to face another 27 shots like they did against Paris Saint-Germain, but it is worth noting that Southampton showed signs of promise in their first meeting with Liverpool earlier this season, which ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat.

Can Ivan Juric's deliver a shock result this time out?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's clash:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, March 3 at 15:00 GMT (10:00 ET, 20:30 IST).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Lewis Smith

VAR: Matt Donohue

Injury news:

Liverpool

Cody Gapko, F, knock, DOUBT

Conor Bradley, D, muscle, OUT, estimated return early March

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May

Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return late Feb

Southampton

Adam Lallana, M, hamstring, DOUBT

Jan Bednarek, D, discomfort, DOUBT

Lesley Ugochukwu, M, knock, DOUBT

Ryan Fraser, F/M, discomfort, DOUBT

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return mid March

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

LB: Andy Robertson | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konate | RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

LW: Luis Diaz | CF: Darwin Nunez | RW: Mohamed Salah

Southampton

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

CB: James Bree | CB: Arnel Bella-Kotchap | CB: Joe Aribo

LWB: Kyle Walker-Peters | CM: William Smallbone | CM: Flynn Downes | RWB: Yukinari Sugawara

LW: Kamaldeen Sulemana | CF: Paul Onuachu | RW: Mateus Fernandes

Stats:

Mohamed Salah is the Premier League's top-scorer this season with 25 goals. That's six more than Southampton have scored all season.

Southampton are winless in their last nine Premier League away games against Liverpool (D2, L7), losing their last six visits to Anfield by an aggregate score of 19-1.

This is be the fourth time in Premier League history that both meetings between two sides in a season have happened with both seated at the top and the bottom of the league table -- after Manchester United v Swindon Town (1993-94), and Chelsea v Sunderland twice (2005-06, 2016-17).

There are 58 points between Liverpool (67) and Southampton (9) coming into this match. It's the biggest points difference between two sides coming into a Premier League meeting since July 2020 when Liverpool (86) beat Aston Villa (27) 2-0 at Anfield (59).

Latest news and analysis:

Heist at the Parc des Princes: How Liverpool stole the first leg

Liverpool have put themselves in the driver's seat to secure qualification for quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after substitute Harvey Elliott scored late on to seal a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool 'lucky' to beat 'much better team' PSG - Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said his side were "lucky" to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie, describing the French champions as the "much better team" at the Parc des Princes.

Alisson on heroics vs. PSG: Best game of my life

Alisson Becker has said his outstanding display in goal that helped Liverpool earn an unlikely 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday was possibly the best performance of his life.

Chelsea thrash Southampton to bolster UCL hopes

Chelsea thumped hapless Southampton 4-0 on Tuesday, with scorers from all over the pitch, to climb to fourth in the Premier League and keep the visitors pinned to the bottom of the table.