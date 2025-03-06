Neymar made his long awaited return to his boyhood club Santos and received massive ovation from the crowd on his 33rd birthday. (2:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona sporting director Deco has played down the chances of re-signing Neymar, saying it is not the moment for the club to be thinking about bringing the Brazil forward back.

Neymar, 33, returned to Brazil in January, signing for his childhood club Santos on a short-term deal after rescinding his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

ESPN previously revealed that his ultimate aim is to return to Europe, with a move to Barça -- who he left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222 million transfer in 2017 -- touted in recent weeks.

"Neymar's a phenomenon and the important thing is that he's happy," Deco said in an interview with TNT Brasil.

"Being in Brazil makes him happy and that's what he should think about. It's not so much a financial issue for him.

"I think if there was a situation in the future, it would have to be right for us and for him. Football teams are built with balance and cool heads.

"Neymar was a phenomenon here, who did what he did here and won what he won, but sometimes these stories aren't repeated.

"It's not the moment for Barcelona to be thinking about Neymar or him thinking about [coming back]. He's at his club, Santos, and it's the ideal place for him."

Speaking earlier this week, Barça coach Hansi Flick had said it was not his job to make decision on signing Neymar, leaving the call in Deco's hands.

Neymar has scored three goals since re-joining Santos. Getty Images

Neymar has scored three goals and provided three assists in seven appearances since re-joining Santos in January after an injury-laden18 months in Saudi Arabia following his PSG departure.

That form has led to him being named on the 52-player pre-list for the Brazil squad for March's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina. The final squad will be announced later on Thursday.

He has not featured for the Seleção since October 2023, when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in a fixture against Uruguay.

"I hope he gets back in the national team," Deco added. "People that like football like that he's happy again."