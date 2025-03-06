Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has signed a contract extension until summer 2026 with the option for an extra year, the club have announced.

The 31-year-old is the longest-serving women's player at Chelsea and has spent over a decade with the London club, making 280 appearances.

At Chelsea, Bright has lifted every honor in domestic women's football including seven Women's Super League titles, five FA Cups, two League Cups, the WSL Spring Series, and the Community Shield.

Millie Bright has been at Chelsea since 2014. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

"Representing this club and continuing our journey together was never a question to me," Bright said upon signing her new deal.

"This club is my home. Chelsea runs through me. The legacy continues..."

Bright joined Chelsea in 2014 from Doncaster Rovers Belles and has since gone just two campaigns without silverware. She is also the player with the most wins in WSL history.

Chelsea's head of women's football Paul Green said: "Millie is the leader of the team and our longest serving player.

"Millie leads by example on and off the pitch and has been a key player in our success over the last decade. She recently became the player with the most WSL wins, a milestone reflecting the quality she continues to display."