Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) boss Nikki Doucet refused on Thursday to rule out reports that the league is considering changes to promotion and relegation, adding that fan backlash has not altered her opinion on the matter.

Sources have told ESPN that, as part of a number of proposals made by the WPLL to Women's Super League (WSL) and Championship clubs, scrapping relegation from the 2026-27 season to allow expansion in the top two flights has been tabled as part of "Project Pyramid."

The project would see relegation halted for a number of seasons but promotion from the Championship would remain, meaning the WSL would grow by one team each season. There would also be no relegation from the Championship.

Although Doucet said that she believes "promotion and relegation is a great thing," saying it adds "jeopardy and excitement" to the league, the former Canadian investment banker would not rule out changing the structure of the league in a bid to consider "all possibilities to accelerate growth."

"We fundamentally believe promotion and relegation is an important differentiator and an important competitive advantage for us, relative to other women's sport leagues globally," she told reporters on Thursday.

However, when pressed further over her opinion on the importance of promotion and relegation and whether this means that fans can rule out the possibility of relegation being scrapped, Doucet said: "I think it is a really important differentiator and a competitive advantage for our leagues, and I think that's never been in question from our perspective."

Crystal Palace are botttom of the WSL with just six points after 15 games.

Sources have told ESPN that some clubs, particularly at the lower end of the WSL are in favour of halting relegation to allow them to invest without fear of dropping down. Some clubs at the top end of the Championship are also open to exploring the idea with others further down the table concerned over the spending gulf.

A source told ESPN that clubs like London City Lionesses and Birmingham City are working with budgets higher than some WSL clubs, a far cry from some Championship clubs whose budget is significantly smaller.

Last season, promoted side Bristol City were relegated after one season, and Crystal Palace -- who have the backing of a Premier League side -- are facing the same fate as they sit five points adrift of 11th place having only been in the top flight for six months.

Other ESPN sources have raised concerns that removing relegation will have an opposite effect on investment and may allow clubs to reduce investment. Some clubs are operating with "very stringent budgets," one source said, and that removing the jeopardy of relegation may see clubs to reduce investment altogether.

Doucet was asked if there would be a minimum investment package for clubs under the new proposals which would increase spending as well as levelling the gulf between clubs.

"When we think about how we grow in the right way and the improvements we feel we need to see across the game in player experiences, fan experiences and player pathway, I think there are obviously participation agreements in the WSL and Women's Championship clubs and they have to meet certain requirements. But as the game continues to evolve, we have to continue reviewing what that looks like over time," she said.

Later on Thursday, the Football Association's chief executive Mark Bullingham warned that the country's governing body possesses the power to veto any prospective changes to the structure of the women's football pyramid.

"We do have certain golden shares powers as we do in the Premier League," Bullingham said. "Over the last few years, we've been asked a few times whether we would accept a closed league and our response has always been 'no.' The reason for that is not just a pure moral or sporting one, we don't think in the long term it is not good commercially because you end up with a lot of dead rubbers.

"However, we think some of the ideas that are being put forward at the moment are worth considering on the proviso there is still promotion into the league. I think there's a difference between not having relegation and allowing the league to flow through promotion with no relegation versus having a closed league.

Bristol City finished bottom of the WSL in 2023-24 and were officially relegated following a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on April 28.

"If we get presented with a package of changes that is good for the women's game overall, and I'm talking about academies, minimum standards and pathways. And in the context of that, there's a change to the number of clubs in the league brought about by having promotion and no relegation then we would be potentially supportive but we would need to look at the overall package."

Asked if the FA has concerns that relegation would not be reintroduced after the leagues have been expanded, Bullingham said: "Let me be 100% clear: we would not accept a long-term closed league."

Following initial reporting of the potential relegation scrap, fans took to social media to express outrage, some even made a petition to try and prevent the WPLL from enforcing the decision. As of Thursday, it has 1,414 signatures.

The former Nike general manager said that the negative fan response has not altered her perception over the idea.

"I would say our perspective or analysis hasn't changed," she said. "We have been very thoughtful around the analysis of the different possibilities around us. We just wanted to make sure we had clarity and to say what we have right now."

However, Doucet also said the league was exploring options that would benefit all stakeholders, including fans, with another WPLL spokesperson adding that the Football Supporters Association would be consulted, both formally and informally on the proposals.

Doucet refused to share details of the proposals, saying it would "irresponsible" to do so. A source told ESPN that a vote has been planned for the end of this season.

"At the moment there is nothing to vote on," Doucet added. "We are still working through and considering if we do something different, is that the right thing to do or do we stay as we are? We are still working through what that could be.

"At this stage, there is not a proposal that is in a stage for voting. It is not ready, if there was one."

Doucet suggested that no changes have been formally decided over altering the competition structure and removing relegation from the women's game, but also insisted that nothing was off the table as the company -- who are only six months into their tenure -- want to explore all options that may accelerate growth.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report