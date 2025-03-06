A Rangers fan has died in Istanbul ahead of the Scottish club's Europa League match against Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Rangers announced on their club website that the unnamed fan died in a road traffic accident.

"The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," the club said in a statement. "We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident."

Rangers play Fenerbahce in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Fenerbahce called the news "heartbreaking" and offered its condolences.

"Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to his family, Rangers FC, and their community," the team said in a statement.