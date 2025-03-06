Open Extended Reactions

The Football Association have confirmed Mason Greenwood has chosen to switch his allegiance from England and is set to play for Jamaica.

Greenwood has attempted to resurrect his career at Marseille after leaving Manchester United last year having been suspended following charges of attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour three years ago.

The charges were later dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and the announcement that "new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

The 23-year-old has only been capped once by England -- in September 2020 -- and former manager Gareth Southgate had played down the possibility of a recall after the charges were dropped.

Mason Greenwood joined Marseille in July 2024.

Thomas Tuchel is set to name his first England squad on March 14 but Greenwood will not be under consideration as he finalises his registration with Jamaica, where his father was born.

Speaking at the unveiling of the FA's strategy spanning 2024-28, chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "So my understanding, and I'd have to double check my understanding, is he's asked to switch. That's happened formally, so he wouldn't be able to [play for England in future] because you can only switch once."

Asked whether Greenwood had been told he had no future with England, Bullingham said: "No, we actually didn't have that communication. I know people asked Gareth about him and Gareth was up front in that he hadn't been in his thinking, because he hadn't been performing at that level, so I'm not aware of any communication we had with him.

"I don't think there was ever a request or anything like that. It just wasn't one we got to, so it's a personal decision by him."

Greenwood initially left United on loan for Getafe, where he scored 10 goals in 36 appearances. At Marseille, Greenwood has enjoyed an impressive campaign, netting 15 goals in 24 Ligue 1 matches. He has been linked with a possible summer move to Paris Saint-Germain.