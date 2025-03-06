Open Extended Reactions

New York Red Bulls academy product Astin Mbaye has signed with Italian Serie A giants AC Milan, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The source added that while there is no fee involved, the Red Bulls will receive training compensation from Milan, as specified by FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

Fabrizio Romano was the first to report Mbaye's move to Milan.

Mbaye, 16, has represented the U.S. at under-15 and level before recently being promoted to the U16 roster.

The young center back possesses a German passport, which allowed him to head over to Europe at age 16 instead of having to wait until he is 18. Mbaye is also eligible to represent Senegal.

The Jersey City, New Jersey, native joins a club that already has two U.S. internationals in its ranks, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, though Mbaye will be expected to initially play in Milan's youth setup.

Mbaye is the latest Red Bulls academy product to head overseas, a group that includes Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams and Holstein Kiel defender John Tolkin.