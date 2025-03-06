Herculez Gomez takes issue with an anti-gay chant used by fans in San Diego FC's first home MLS game. (2:08)

Open Extended Reactions

San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas confirmed that Mexico international Hirving "Chucky" Lozano will miss his club's next MLS match at Real Salt Lake, but said the hamstring injury he suffered in the team's inaugural home-opener Saturday was "not serious."

Following a sprint down the left flank in the 27th minute of last week's 0-0 draw against St. Louis City SC, Lozano abruptly stopped, grabbed his left hamstring and was then seen covering his face with his jersey as he headed into the locker room.

"We will be managing him week to week, it's a minor lower leg injury," Varas told media Thursday ahead of the club's third game of the season on Saturday. "It's not serious. So that's good, but it's impossible to predict exactly how long [he'll be out], so every week we'll be evaluating that."

The match was just the second with San Diego for the 29-year-old Designated Player, who was signed as the marquee player for MLS' 30th and latest club. Despite Lozano's absence, Varas noted that his team --- who currently have a 1W-1D-0L record in the early days of their debut season --- won't change the approach that has seen them look to dominate possession.

"Our overall style of play, nothing changes," he said. "We have conviction for that, but it'll look a little bit different with a different front three."

The injury not only impacts Lozano's short-term role with San Diego, but may also prevent his involvement in Mexico's upcoming Concacaf Nations League semifinal against Canada on March 20.

The winger had been included in the 60-man preliminary roster for national team manager Javier Aguirre.