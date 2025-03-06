Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has told his Manchester United players that they will have to be more ruthless in front of goal if they are to progress in the Europa League following their 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad.

United were held in San Sebastian after Joshua Zirkzee's opener was cancelled out by Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty.

Amorim's side had enough chances to win the game, but instead head back to Manchester for next week's second leg with the last-16 tie in the balance.

"We are creating chances but sometimes you don't see it in the xG [expected goals] because we manage not to shoot but the great opportunity is there and you can see it," said the United head coach.

"We have transitions, we have situations and sometimes we are missing something. That can change something, especially in these kinds of games where we need goals that can make a difference."

United's frustrations in front of goal was summed up by an altercation between Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Højlund.

Dalot had the chance to cross for Hojlund but decided instead to pass the pass backwards prompting a brief row between the two players.

"One thing for sure is they are really anxious to score goals and to win games," said Amorim.

"They are all doing their best but are not deciding the best way in their position.

"It was a clear position. Rasmus did really well, Dalot did really well. The decision was not the best. The important thing is to move on and not fighting. Let's move on to the next game."